GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting on Green Bay’s east side.

At about 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Laverne Dr.

Police believe a person in a home shot an intruder.

One person was hurt.

No other information was released. Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more.

