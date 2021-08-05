Oneida Nation reinstates indoor mask mandate

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting Friday, August 6, a face mask will be required indoors anywhere on the Oneida Reservation or any enclosed space under the jurisdiction of the Oneida Nation.

Under the health order announced Thursday, people must wear face masks anywhere that two or more people, who aren’t from the same household, are in an indoor or enclosed space, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Oneida Nation Public Health Officer issued the mandate because of increasing local COVID-19 infection rates and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health officer received the support of the Oneida Business Committee.

The Wisconsin Department of Health says the spread of the COVID-19 virus is high in every county, based on the number of positive coronavirus tests per capita over the last two weeks and the change in that percentage over the past week. According to the DHS, Outagamie County has a burden of 125.7 cases per 100,000 residents and Brown County has a burden of 146.4 cases per 100,000.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.