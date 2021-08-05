Advertisement

One person dies in 3-vehicle crash in Highway 8 construction zone

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNBAR, Wis. (WBAY) - One person has died from their injuries from a three-vehicle crash in a construction zone along U.S. Highway 8 in Marinette County.

The highway is being paved near Youngs Lake Road in Dunbar. The sheriff says eastbound traffic was being flagged to stop Wednesday but one vehicle didn’t stop and crashed into a sedan in front of it. The sedan was pushed forward into a trailer being pulled behind a pick-up truck.

Two people in the sedan and the driver who hit it were injured. The medical examiner was notified Thursday morning that 59-year-old Jami Marie from Amberg, who was a passenger in the sedan, died from her injuries. She’s the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year.

The crash is still under investigation. The driver and others involved in the crash have not been publicly identified.

