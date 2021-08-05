Advertisement

Oconto County issues health alert for rising COVID-19 cases

Covid-19
Covid-19(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County health officials have issued a health alert due to “quickly rising” COVID-19 cases.

Oconto County is experiencing a high level of community transmission. In the past seven days, the county had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people. More than 10 percent of tests were positive, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Oconto County was at low transmission on July 23. The county moved up to the high level on July 30.

The county is recommending vaccination, masking and testing.

“COVID-19 vaccination protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective, however, it’s important to note that no vaccine is 100% effective. The Delta variant is very contagious, and new data suggests that fully vaccinated people can get the Delta variant and spread it to others,” reads a statement from the health department.

They recommend fully vaccinated people who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get a test three-to-five days after exposure. The fully vaccinated who are exposed should wear a mask in public until they receive a negative test.

FIRST ALERT VACCINE TEAM GUIDE TO MAKING AN APPOINTMENT: https://www.wbay.com/2021/01/25/guide-to-making-an-appointment-for-covid-19-vaccine/

