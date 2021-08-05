Advertisement

MILE 8: Things to know for Mile of Music in Appleton

Mile of Music
Mile of Music(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton will be the music capital of Wisconsin this weekend as Mile of Music takes over College Avenue.

Mile 8 is Aug. 5-8. It features 900 live music sets at 70 venues in the city.

Nearly all shows are free to attend and no tickets are necessary. No venues associated with Mile of Music will require a cover charge.

There will also be a chance for people to learn about music and make their own sounds at songwriting workshops.

ARTIST SCHEDULE AND MORE: https://mileofmusic.com/

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

  • Due to COVID-19, most performances will be staged outside.
  • Face masks are required at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and the Lawrence Memorial Chapel.
  • Face masks are recommended at indoor venues at Mile 8. CDC guidelines say that everyone--including the fully vaccinated--should wear masks in areas of substantial or high transmission rates. Outagamie County is considered substantial.
  • Each independently-owned venue will make its own rules on face coverings.
  • People who feel sick should stay home.
  • MORE: https://mileofmusic.com/2021/08/mile-8-covid-19-information/

PARKING

  • Parking ramps are recommended. It costs $5 a day to park in a ramp. There will be parking in the Red, Green and Yellow ramps. CLICK HERE for information on the parking ramps.
  • Street parking costs $1/hour between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
  • Meter parking is free after 6 p.m. and all day on Sunday.

APPLETON POLICE RECOMMENDATIONS/GUIDANCE

  • No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside of bars/restaurants or other permitted areas. Alcohol carry-ins are not authorized.
  • Please cross the street at marked crosswalks or areas designated by the Appleton Police Department for crossing.
  • There are several parking ramps in the downtown area. They are convenient to all the venues along the “Mile”. Please park in them, do not attempt to stand in them to watch the various performances. The city has a loitering ordinance regarding parking ramps.
  • Animals are not allowed in the city parks utilized for the event (Houdini Plaza and Washington Square).
  • If someone is disorderly or you see something suspicious, call Appleton Police at (920) 832-5500. For emergencies, call 911.
  • The Appleton Police Department will have staff assigned to Mile of Music Festival events. If you need help, please look for an officer or Mile of Music volunteer.

