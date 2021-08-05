UPDATE: Governor declares state of emergency for Menominee County because of large fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: (10:20 p.m.) Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County after a large fire erupted at a lumber yard.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. CT on Thursday at Superior Cedar Products in Carney.

More than 100 firefighters throughout the region responded to the out-of-control blaze.

“Right now, it is an all-hand-on-deck effort to contain the blaze to ensure that we protect life and property, and prevent this fire from spreading further,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why we are declaring a state of emergency for Menominee County to make every state resource is available to help in these efforts. I want to thank the brave first responders who rushed to the scene for their incredible sacrifices.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

UPDATE: First responders from Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties are responding to a large fire at Superior Cedar Products off US-41 in Carney.

The fire included one machine, and a pile of lumber.

TV6′s Clint McLeod was at the scene, and said more departments were being called out to help dampen the fire and smoke.

At this time, officials at the scene would not release details about any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The scene was still active as of 7:45 p.m. CT.

As more information becomes available, it will be shared through TV6.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.