Advertisement

UPDATE: Governor declares state of emergency for Menominee County because of large fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney

Cause and injuries are still under investigation
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in Carney on Aug. 5, 2021.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: (10:20 p.m.) Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County after a large fire erupted at a lumber yard.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. CT on Thursday at Superior Cedar Products in Carney.

More than 100 firefighters throughout the region responded to the out-of-control blaze.

“Right now, it is an all-hand-on-deck effort to contain the blaze to ensure that we protect life and property, and prevent this fire from spreading further,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why we are declaring a state of emergency for Menominee County to make every state resource is available to help in these efforts. I want to thank the brave first responders who rushed to the scene for their incredible sacrifices.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

UPDATE: First responders from Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties are responding to a large fire at Superior Cedar Products off US-41 in Carney.

The fire included one machine, and a pile of lumber.

TV6′s Clint McLeod was at the scene, and said more departments were being called out to help dampen the fire and smoke.

At this time, officials at the scene would not release details about any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The scene was still active as of 7:45 p.m. CT.

As more information becomes available, it will be shared through TV6.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Amber Alert canceled; Wisconsin Rapids baby is safe
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police investigation on Primrose Lane in Neenah. August 3, 2021.
Man shot in the legs in Neenah
Police investigate shooting on Laverne Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 5, 2021.
Resident shoots home intruder on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

Mile of Music performance at Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton
Mile of Music, with changes, attracts outdoor crowds
One of many community gardens around Brown County
Community gardens turn 25
Mile of Music performance at Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton
Mile of Music, with changes, draws outdoor crowds
Green Bay police say a homeowner shot and wounded an intruder in his home
Police: Homeowner shot intruder
Cyclists heading for Mile of Music in Appleton (file)
Bike to the Beat heading for Mile of Music