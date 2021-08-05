Advertisement

Justice Department finishes school safety grant program

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Justice Department has finished handing out $100 million in grants to bolster school safety.

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that established the Office of School Safety within the Justice Department and provided $100 million for the grants.

Justice Department officials said Thursday the money has gone to upgrade school security systems, train police and educators in understanding adolescent mental health, train school resource officers, create a confidential threat reporting tip line and a threat assessment study with the University of Wisconsin and 40 schools around the state.

