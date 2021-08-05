Advertisement

HUMID, UNSETTLED STRETCH AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Warm 80s and higher humidity will be setting up across the area and will linger well into next week... This atmospheric fuel will help to spark rounds of showers and storms for days to come.

A few showers (thunder?) will be possible tonight. A spotty t’shower is possible Friday morning into early afternoon, but keep an eye on Friday late afternoon into evening as some stronger storms will be possible. Other stronger storms will be possible Saturday evening into Sunday... And more storms are likely at times Monday. Keep checking back for updates, and keep informed!

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

SATURDAY: NE veering SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, possibly some non-severe thunder. Humid and hazy. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Spotty t’showers give way to stronger storms later in the day. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, muggy. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and very humid. A stray storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Not as humid. Partly sunny. HIGH: 82

