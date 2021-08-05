Faces coverings to be optional in Oshkosh Area School District

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be optional for students and staff at Oshkosh Area School District this school year, according to updated district COVID-19 protocols.

“As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, our District priority is to have students in schools, even as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis said. “The OASD is planning to start fall co-curricular activities and the 2021-2022 school year on September 1 with a protocol that face coverings will be optional for all students and staff on all school property and school buses, and we will once again be allowing school field trips.”

The district says they do not plan on having multiple learning models this schools year. All students will be able to learn in person. There will be a virtual option for parents who wish to keep their children home.

The district intends to monitor the pandemic and review the process as things evolve. They could implement mitigation measures that would include requiring face coverings, extending quarantines, capacity limits at events and increasing sanitization protocols.

The district says COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County are trending upward. The two-week case rate in the district is at a moderately high level. The CDC recommends face coverings at this level. The district says they hope families will take that into consideration.

The district encourages vaccination against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children ages 12 and up.

UPDATED POLICIES

The District will once again be allowing field trips for the 2021-2022 school year.

All OASD athletic teams will follow all WIAA requirements related to COVID-19.

Regular cleaning and sanitization practices will continue to be in place.

Handwashing/hand hygiene will continue to be emphasized.

Assigned seating will continue to be used in the classroom and other school settings to allow for contact tracing.

The District will not place capacity limits for spectators at school events.

Visitors will be permitted for academic purposes.

Mental health support is available for any students in need.

eAcademy will continue to be used as a virtual option for students in grades K-12.

Elementary students remain the most vulnerable population in the District due to the fact they are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. As a result, there may be additional/ more restrictive mitigation measures used at the elementary level at certain points during the school year. For example, lunch rooms and assemblies will have assigned seating areas to assist with contact tracing.

