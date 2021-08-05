Advertisement

Deputy properly administered drunken driving tests in snow

(Pablo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A state appellate judge has rejected a drunken driver’s argument that a deputy forced him to undergo field sobriety tests in a snow storm.

A Portage County deputy stopped Sean Dugan of Pittsburgh in February 2019 after watching Dugan hit a snowbank.

A judge found him guilty of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration.

Dugan argued on appeal that it was snowing when the deputy made him take field sobriety tests. He maintained the deputy should have taken him somewhere warmer for the tests and the snow may have affected his performance.

Judge Michael Fitzpatrick said the deputy had no obligation to transport Dugan and nothing shows the snow affected the tests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Police investigation on Primrose Lane in Neenah. August 3, 2021.
Man shot in the legs in Neenah
COVID-19 vaccine
Prevea, Advocate Aurora Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees
Notice of Suspension of Voter Registration postcard (Wisconsin Elections Commission image)
Wisconsin deactivates 205,000 voter registrations

Latest News

August 5 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms
August 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled weather
Police tape.
Police investigate shooting on Green Bay’s east side
Mile of Music
MILE 8: Things to know for Mile of Music in Appleton