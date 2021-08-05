Advertisement

Countdown is on to the Community First Fox Cities Marathon

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOX CITIES (WBAY) - The countdown is on to the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

Registration is open for races both in-person and virtual races: https://foxcitiesmarathon.org/registration/

Race weekend is Sept. 17-19.

The half, relay and full marathons are Sunday, Sept. 19. Races start at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus in Menasha and finish at Riverside Park in Neenah.

The full marathon course takes runners through six communities.

On Saturday, there will be 5K and 10K walk/runs.

The Kids Fun Run will be held Sept. 17 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

A health and wellness expo will be held Friday and Saturday at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities.

Those who cannot attend in person can run a virtual race. DETAILS: https://foxcitiesmarathon.org/race-week/2021raceweekend/virtual-race-experience/

