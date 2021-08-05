Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Bean brings worldwide attention to Dunn County with an unlikely crop

Chippewa Valley Bean is the world's largest processor of dark red kidney beans.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT
DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) -After years of trial and error, a business started by two Western Wisconsin farmers is selling its product worldwide. An unlikely crop is bringing global attention to Dunn County.

The plants in this field south of Menomonie look like green beans.

Crack one open, and you’ll get a surprise: dark red kidney beans.

When Bob Wachsmuth partnered with Russell Doane back in the 1960s, they were the first people to plant them in Wisconsin.

They dove right in.

“The first year we had the beans in ‘69, I think we had 800 or 900 acres of them which is a pretty big leap,” Wachsmuth said.

A few years later they started Chippewa Valley Bean to market their product.

It has since grown to become the largest processor of dark red kidney beans in the world.

“It’s come with a lot of work for a lot of years,” Wachsmuth said. “When you go back, we’re up to 50 years that I’ve been involved in this game. It’s really been the last five that we’ve really expanded, but that has come as a result of the tenacity of hanging in there.”

Red kidney beans are usually ready to harvest starting in late August. That’s when the work starts for plant manager Tricia Kwak.

“The beans are coming in 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Kwak said. “We could have upwards of 100 trucks a day coming in and the beans getting stored into the bins. It takes us all year to process everything that comes in during the fall harvest.”

Along with the thousands of acres grown there, Chippewa Valley Bean buys from hundreds of growers throughout the Midwest.

As the beans come in, they go through a process to get clean.

“They are sent through screeners, air cleaners, what we call gravity tables, de-stoners and color sorters,” Kwak said.

They’re also paying attention to quality.

In the lab they constantly check the beans.

“In addition to finished product grading, we also do on-line grading where we’re pulling a sample off the line every twenty minutes and looking for defects and making sure we’re adhering to the standard that we want to meet,” Kwak said.

Once they pass all the tests, the kidney beans are bagged up.

70% of them head overseas to one of over 30 countries.

Over the past couple of years, this has become challenging from tariffs on bean imports to the European Union to transportation issues.

“We literally had product that we loaded containers in February, and they went to Chicago, and they stayed there until the end of May,” said Cindy Brown, the president of Chippewa Valley Bean and daughter of founder Russell Doane. “They did not make an East Coast port until June, so there were thousands of containers sitting in Chicago waiting to ship.”'

Though there’s plenty of uncertainty, she’s certain they’ll find a solution.

“We’ll figure it out because that’s what we do,” Brown said. “We’ll take it from one point to the next, and if one road block is here, we’ll figure out what else we should do, and that’s not unlike what all US farmers do: they go with the flow.”

Despite no clear timeline for a solution, Brown said they’re in it for the long run.

Chippewa Valley Bean is working on sustainability from rotating crops to investing in energy-efficient lighting.

