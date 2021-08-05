Bike to the Beat takes to the streets again, benefits local non-profits

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Pump up those tires and get your bike shorts ready, Bike to the Beat is back this weekend. The annual charity bike ride is set to hit the streets on Saturday.

Preparations are underway at The Abbey Bar in De Pere. One of two starting points for Fox Communities Credit Union’s annual Bike to the Beat ride. The other is in Kimberly.

According to Heather Wessley from Fox Communities Credit Union, “You can do as little as five miles all the way up to 57.5, 58 miles and anything in between. All skill levels, all ages, everyone is welcome.”

Bike to the Beat takes riders on trails and roads from the Combined Locks and Kimberly area all the way up to De Pere. Seven stops along the way offer food, beverage and lots of entertainment.

“We have around 30 artists from Mile of Music that are all playing music at each of the food stops. So, we not only have amazing food that’s donated by our amazing food sponsors, but we also have live music from these mile of music artists,” says Wessley.

About 2,000 riders are expected to participate. But, the ride is about so much more than the music and miles conquered. Wessley says, “When you register for the event, 100% of your registration fees goes to the Fox Cares Foundation, which is a foundation that helps with the pillars of ending homelessness, hunger and providing arts to those in need.”

NeighborWorks has been a benefactor of Bike to the Beat, helping to support its home buyer preparation program. A testament to the good this fun ride can have locally.

“By getting some support from Fox Cares, through the registration fees for this event, we’re able to help put people into homes and preserve home ownership sustainably,” says Noel Halvorsen from NeighborWorks Green Bay.

More information on Bike to the Beat can be found on the event’s website.

