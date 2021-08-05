Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin Rapids boy with medical condition

Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-month old Wisconsin boy who has a life-threatening medical condition.

Dorian L. Giesen is believed to be with his mother, Haley N. Pelot.

They were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on George Road/Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids.

Police were investigating a possible child neglect and abuse case and attempted to make a welfare check on Dorian Giesen. They attempted to contact Pelot, but she took off in a car. Police gave chase, which was stopped when Pelot threatened to harm Dorian.

Police say Dorian’s medical condition requires that he receive medication multiple times per day. They do not believe Pelot has the child’s medication.

Pelot took off in a 2002 Silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin License Plate AHY 5345. It has a black front bumper.

It’s unknown which direction Pelot was headed.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

HALEY PELOT DESCRIPTION

AGE: 28

SEX: Female

RACE: White

HEIGHT: 5 ft 1 inches

WEIGHT: 120 lbs

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Hazel

SCARS/TATTOOS: Flower - Left side of Ribs, “Hales” on neck, Tribal Rose on Leg unknown side, Two hearts on back

DORIAN GIESEN DESCRIPTION

AGE: 2 Months

SEX: Male

RACE: White

HEIGHT: 1 ft 11 inches

WEIGHT: 9 lbs

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Blue

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: In need of prescription medication

