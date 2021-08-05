Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin Rapids boy with medical condition

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-month old Wisconsin boy who has a life-threatening medical condition.

Dorian L. Giesen is believed to be with his mother, Haley N. Pelot.

They were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on George Road/Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids.

Police were investigating a possible child neglect and abuse case and attempted to make a welfare check on Dorian Giesen. They attempted to contact Pelot, but she took off in a car. Police gave chase, which was stopped when Pelot threatened to harm Dorian.

Police say Dorian’s medical condition requires that he receive medication multiple times per day. They do not believe Pelot has the child’s medication.

Pelot took off in a 2002 Silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin License Plate AHY 5345. It has a black front bumper.

An #AMBERAlert has been issued for Dorian L. Giesen. Last seen in WI Rapids and is missing from WI Rapids, WI. May be in the company of Haley N Pelot. May be traveling in a 2002 Silver Toyota Camry Sedan with black front bumper WI plate AHY 5345 https://t.co/fbYPGJDJKP pic.twitter.com/MACZoQAVJy — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 5, 2021

It’s unknown which direction Pelot was headed.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

HALEY PELOT DESCRIPTION

AGE: 28

SEX: Female

RACE: White

HEIGHT: 5 ft 1 inches

WEIGHT: 120 lbs

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Hazel

SCARS/TATTOOS: Flower - Left side of Ribs, “Hales” on neck, Tribal Rose on Leg unknown side, Two hearts on back

DORIAN GIESEN DESCRIPTION

AGE: 2 Months

SEX: Male

RACE: White

HEIGHT: 1 ft 11 inches

WEIGHT: 9 lbs

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Blue

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: In need of prescription medication

