Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin Rapids boy with medical condition
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-month old Wisconsin boy who has a life-threatening medical condition.
Dorian L. Giesen is believed to be with his mother, Haley N. Pelot.
They were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on George Road/Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids.
Police were investigating a possible child neglect and abuse case and attempted to make a welfare check on Dorian Giesen. They attempted to contact Pelot, but she took off in a car. Police gave chase, which was stopped when Pelot threatened to harm Dorian.
Police say Dorian’s medical condition requires that he receive medication multiple times per day. They do not believe Pelot has the child’s medication.
Pelot took off in a 2002 Silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin License Plate AHY 5345. It has a black front bumper.
It’s unknown which direction Pelot was headed.
If you see them, call 911 immediately.
HALEY PELOT DESCRIPTION
AGE: 28
SEX: Female
RACE: White
HEIGHT: 5 ft 1 inches
WEIGHT: 120 lbs
HAIR COLOR: Brown
EYE COLOR: Hazel
SCARS/TATTOOS: Flower - Left side of Ribs, “Hales” on neck, Tribal Rose on Leg unknown side, Two hearts on back
DORIAN GIESEN DESCRIPTION
AGE: 2 Months
SEX: Male
RACE: White
HEIGHT: 1 ft 11 inches
WEIGHT: 9 lbs
HAIR COLOR: Brown
EYE COLOR: Blue
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: In need of prescription medication
