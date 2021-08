GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We often report on invasive species that are dangerous to our local ecosystems, but there’s an invasive species that’s a direct threat to humans as well as our pets and wildlife.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz shows you that nature is beautiful but deadly. Here’s what you need to look out for.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.