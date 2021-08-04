Advertisement

Wisconsin deactivates 205,000 voter registrations

Notice of Suspension of Voter Registration postcard (Wisconsin Elections Commission image)
Notice of Suspension of Voter Registration postcard (Wisconsin Elections Commission image)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials have deactivated more than 205,000 voter registrations.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announced Wednesday that it has deactivated 174,307 registrations because the voters haven’t cast a ballot in four years and didn’t respond to a mailing. Commission officials said they’re required by law to identify people every two years who haven’t voted in the previous four years and deactivate them unless they wish to remain registered.

“Some of the voters had died and a few others asked to have their registrations canceled,” WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe wrote in a statement. The WEC said another 12,121 voters who hadn’t voted since the November 2016 election and received the “Notice of Suspension” mailing did respond to remain active on the voting rolls.

The commission also deactivated 31,854 registrations of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond to a mailing. Those voters can re-register and become eligible to cast ballots again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.

