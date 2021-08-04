WEATHER TURNS MORE UNSETTLED TO END THE WEEK

Wildfire smoke will linger across northern Wisconsin tonight... resulting in the poor air quality continuing. The smoke should become more elevated on Thursday, which will lead to improving air quality near the ground. The sky will still look hazy, but you shouldn’t be breathing in as much smoke if you’re out and about on Thursday.

It will be a comfortable night... just slightly humid. Lows should dip into the lower half of the 60s. Outside of the smoke, skies will be mainly clear tonight; but clouds will increase on Thursday. The humidity will stay about the same and highs will be in the lower and middle 80s.

Tomorrow kicks off a more unsettled stretch of weather which should continue through this weekend. By Thursday afternoon, spotty storms should develop northwest of the Fox Valley. Those storms will move eastward at night. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees. While the day will not be a washout, several rounds of rain or storms will be possible from time to time. Any rain becomes more spotty in nature... with only a stray shower possible as the Packers Family Night gets underway. A more widespread round of storms should arrive on Sunday, and some of those storms may be strong. Continue to check back for updates.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lingering haze and wildfire smoke. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine with thickening clouds. PM storms northwest. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Humid with mostly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, muggy. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Very warm, muggy, and breezy. Partly cloudy. Scattered storms, mostly late. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Morning storms, then partly cloudy. Hot, muggy, and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Humid. HIGH: 85

