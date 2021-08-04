Advertisement

State employees mandated to wear masks indoors starting Thursday

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All state employees and contractor staff will be required to wear masks when inside state facilities starting Thursday, according to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The mask mandate will be in effect for all state employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The DOA updated its employee/supervisor guidance on Wednesday, stating that its policies had been updated to reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Health Services and local health officials’ recommendations.

State officials noted that its change in guidance was in light of the increase in Delta variant cases, as 89% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were identified as the more highly transmissible strain. They stated that while COVID-19 vaccinations are “highly effective,” those vaccinated individuals can still spread the disease to others.

Guidance will continue to be updated based on COVID-19 transmission rates, the agency noted.

The department did not issue a vaccine mandate, stating that all employees are “strongly encouraged” to get immunized against the coronavirus.

Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated or to take a weekly COVID-19 test. Those who do not comply with the vaccine regulation would be considered to have committed a “work-rule violation,” they explained. No specific repercussions for the violation were stated. That policy will go into effect over the next week or two.

