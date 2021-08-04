Service League holding annual Back to School Store

Advertisement

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of students in Brown County are getting supplies for the upcoming school year.

The Service League of Green Bay is holding its Back to School Store at the Kress Events Center at UW-Green Bay.

The event serves about 3,000 children. They’re provided with a backpack filled with supplies like notebooks, crayons, glue, markers and pencils.

The Service League is a charitable organization that supports children in Brown County.

MORE INFO: https://serviceleaguegb.org/

