Police: Woman arrested after attempting to hire someone to commit murder

(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 39-year-old Oshkosh woman is in custody after police say she attempted to hire a person to commit murder.

According to Oshkosh Police, investigators received information that the woman was attempting to hire a person to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide.

She was later identified, and was arrested during a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. Tuesday near Jackson St. and County Road Y in Oshkosh.

Police say the intended victim was not injured.

In addition, officials say no one was injured during her arrest.

Oshkosh Police have not released the woman’s name at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700, by using the Relay app. Anonymous tips may be sent through the P3 App or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

