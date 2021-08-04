Police search for 2 men suspected of robbing Oshkosh gas station

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding two men who police say are suspected of robbing an Oshkosh gas station Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the R Store Gas Station, located at 1623 Bowen Street, at about 9:44 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two men were involved in the incident, and robbed the clerk, with one of the men showing a black handgun.

Officials describe the man holding the gun as Black, and wore dark clothing and bright blue sneakers. He is said to have also spoken with an accent.

The other man is described by police as a man who was also wearing dark clothing. His race was listed as unknown.

In addition, officials say both had their faces partially covered, and are believed to be in their teens or 20′s.

The amount of money that was taken from the clerk is not known.

Police add the two men may have been seen before the incident on the 2100 block of Evans Street.

Residents in the area are being asked to review any surveillance camera footage they may have.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to contact Detective Artus with the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700, or through the Relay app. You may also submit information anonymously through the P3 App, or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

