Report: Police investigating shooting in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting in Neenah, according to a report from our radio partner WHBY.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Primrose Lane just west of I-41.

Police tell WHBY that one person was hurt. There are no suspects in custody.

Neighbors told us they heard what sounded like gunshots and saw an ambulance take someone away from the scene.

Police put up yellow tape and evidence markers in the street.

