Advertisement

National Night Out brings hundreds to Jones Park

Appleton celebrates National Night Out
Appleton celebrates National Night Out
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After an absence last year because of the pandemic, National Night Out is back with events Tuesday night in communities across our area led by members of law enforcement.

This includes an event held in Appleton at Jones Park.

“It’s really an opportunity to come together, spend some time together, get to know each other and an opportunity to strenghen the relationship between the community and law enforcement which is so, so important,” said Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

Besides Jones Park, thirty neighborhood watch parties were also scattered across the city, so people could get to know those behind the badge.

During the events, people are asked to lock their doors, and turn on their outside lights as a show of support.

Paula Meyer of Appleton said, “They’re just human beings. They’re my neighbors, I have two that are my neighbors and I really love them and their families and I just think it’s really important to see them as human beings, not just as a police officer.”

Across the state 121 different communities are participating in National Night Out, which was launched almost four decades ago.

All of this, after a year and a half of tension between police, and the community in some major cities nationwide.

Chief Todd Thomas added, “It gives us the chance again to show the human side of law enforcement where we are just like them. Our families are down here too, our kids are down here. There’s a lot of discussion and a lot of stress in everyone’s life the last year and a half, and sometimes it’s just that everybody needs to take a deep breath and realize that we’re all in this together.”

To show that lighter side, many, including the mayor, signed up for the dunk tank.

“We were raising money for a very good cause, the canine program and this is my first time in the dunk tank since taking office and got to say, it felt pretty good,” Woodford said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Packers training camp day 6
Packers Training Camp #6 Recap
3 Brilliant Minutes: Looking back on July weather in northeast Wisconsin
3 Brilliant Minutes: A look back at July weather
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Neville Public Museum in Green Bay (WBAY file photo)
Neville Public Museum receives exhibit award