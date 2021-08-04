Man arrested, charged with 8 felonies in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Menominee County say a man has been arrested and charged with eight separate felonies following a drug investigation.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, the Menominee Tribal Police Department was able to develop information which started the investigation into Ezell Golatt.

That information then led to eight separate felonies charged by the Shawano-Menominee County District Attorney.

Authorities say Golatt was arrested on July 28 on an active felony warrant and charges of Delivery of Heroin, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond, and court officials say he is restricted from the Menominee Reservation, as well as Menominee County.

