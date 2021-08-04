Kaukauna council approves $30 million downtown development

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Kaukauna Common Council has approved two development agreements for a $30 million downtown project.

The council voted Tuesday to enter agreements with Kenosha-based Harvest Development, LLC.

The city is developing the 3.1 acre Uptown Site at Lawe Street, Wisconsin Avenue and Catherine Street.

Harvest, Berkadia, Lighthouse Hospitality Group and Founders 3 are the team behind the project. They’ve proposed a 68-room Choice Hotel Brand Sleep Inn and Suites hotel and Edgewater Pointe 101-unit market-rate apartment complex.

The city says the $30 million investment will generate a minimum of $15 million per year through the life of the Tax Increment District.

Officials say there’s a need for lodging for tourists and business travelers.

The five-story apartment complex will offer views of the Fox River and 1000 Islands.

“We’re excited to see this vacant site developed and are confident that this project will be highly impactful on our community,” says Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman.

The city has owned this cite since 2018. They expect to close on the deal by the end of August.

The city hopes the hotel will be ready by the start of the 2022 Green Bay Packers season.

Construction on the apartment complex would follow, with the goal to be ready by the summer of 2023.

