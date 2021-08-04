Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Marquette Law School poll on the U.S. Supreme Court

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Marquette Law School poll is known for its surveys in the Badger State and polling during election seasons. It’s also conducting national polls, and a national survey finds approval of the U.S. Supreme Court to be quite high.

The law school conducted similar surveys in 2019 and 2020, which provides a measuring stick of attitudes about the nation’s high court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin talks about the latest survey, a surprising finding that came out of it, and how Democrats and Republicans view the performance and the ideology of the Supreme Court. Watch our full interview with Franklin above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
DHS reports a third day of more than 1,000 new cases, 65% of Door Co. population fully vaccinated
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects
Police investigation on Primrose Lane in Neenah. August 3, 2021.
Man shot in the legs in Neenah
WSAW
Father, daughter drown in Adams County lake
Prevea's Dr. Ashok Rai gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020
Dr. Rai on delta surge: “This really is a disease of the unvaccinated”

Latest News

An air quality advisory has been issued for Wisconsin due to wildfire smoke coming from...
WEATHER TALK: Hazy days
Referee shortage impacting recreational sports leagues
Fox Cities Officials Association struggles to find referees for upcoming school year
Brown County DA: Reports made to clergy abuse inquiry have potential to be prosecuted
3 Brilliant Minutes: Breaking down the region's air quality
3 Brilliant Minutes: Breaking down the region's air quality