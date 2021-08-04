Historic military convoy rolls into Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A convoy of historic military vehicles rolled into Oconto today.

They’re all owned by members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, and they’re on a cross country trip from South Dakota to Ohio.

The convoy of camouflage represents different eras in our country’s military history.

“To see 75 refurbished, antique, retired military vehicles is just unbelievable,” says Oconto Mayor Lloyd Heier.

The parade through town is just one small leg of a 25-day journey for members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, whose primary mission is education through restoration.

“We’re all historians in this group, there’s 9,000 of us worldwide, there’s a lot of chapters in Europe and Asia, but our goal is to bring an awareness of what the veterans went through in the various wars,” explains Bill Thatcher, an MVPA member.

Veterans like Oconto’s Richard Jenkins, now 97, who served in Europe during World War Two.

“I was a mechanic in an armored division and we fixed everything everybody else screwed up, I don’t care what it was, if it didn’t run we had to make it run,” says Jenkins with a chuckle.

To honor Jenkins’ service, the MVPA placed him in one of the convoy’s lead cars, and he made sure to be dressed for the occasion.

“My uniform from World War Two, it’s a little hard to get into though,” says Jenkins.

For two hours, the convoy took a break at the Tractor Supply Company in Oconto, allowing residents to get an up close look at the vehicles that helped deliver freedom in various past wars, and to meet a veteran, who used to make sure they kept running.

“Pretty humbling, this attention is overwhelming, there’s a lot of good people in this town,” says Jenkins.

