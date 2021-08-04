Advertisement

Green Bay City Council delays vote to get rid of public access television channel

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay City Council have decided to hold off on voting over whether or not to get rid of their public access television channel.

The decision comes after the city’s IT Department recommended getting rid of the channel, which has been down for the past few months.

Alders say the meetings haven’t been able to run on the channel for the last two months.

In order to continue, they would need to upgrade equipment, and also hire more personnel.

Some people argued a live stream over the internet is the best way to move forward, adding that they haven’t had any complaints about the channel being down.

Others say they don’t have enough information about how many people still rely on the cable station.

You can find the City of Green Bay’s YouTube channel here.

