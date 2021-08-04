Advertisement

COVID-19 cases could be linked to Bucks’ championship run

History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Health officials say they’ve identified nearly 500 coronavirus cases statewide that could be linked to the large crowds that gathered in downtown Milwaukee as fans cheered on the Bucks’ run to the NBA championship.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson says contact tracing and testing for cases associated with those gatherings continues with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Officials say 491 people with confirmed or probable cases said they had attended the Deer District or Bucks game “during their exposure or infectious periods.” But, DHS could not say definitively that they caught the virus while viewing the game downtown or elsewhere.

