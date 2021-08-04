Chicago woman killed in Door County crash

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Chicago woman was killed when his vehicle was hit by a dump truck in Door County Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Florence McMillan.

At 2:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash on County Highway A at County Highway EE in the Town of Gibraltar.

The Sheriff’s Office says McMillian failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection where she was hit by a Mack dump truck traveling north on County A.

McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was identified as 51-year-old Curtis Rice of Sister Bay.

The intersection was closed for several hours for investigation. It reopened to traffic shortly before 9 p.m.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Door County Emergency Services, Gibraltar Fire Department, Gibraltar First Responders, Door County Highway Department, and the Baileys Harbor Constable.

