Advertisement

Chicago woman killed in Door County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Chicago woman was killed when his vehicle was hit by a dump truck in Door County Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Florence McMillan.

At 2:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash on County Highway A at County Highway EE in the Town of Gibraltar.

The Sheriff’s Office says McMillian failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection where she was hit by a Mack dump truck traveling north on County A.

McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was identified as 51-year-old Curtis Rice of Sister Bay.

The intersection was closed for several hours for investigation. It reopened to traffic shortly before 9 p.m.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Door County Emergency Services, Gibraltar Fire Department, Gibraltar First Responders, Door County Highway Department, and the Baileys Harbor Constable.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
DHS reports a third day of more than 1,000 new cases, 65% of Door Co. population fully vaccinated
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects
WSAW
Father, daughter drown in Adams County lake
Police investigation on Primrose Lane in Neenah. August 3, 2021.
Man shot in the legs in Neenah
Prevea's Dr. Ashok Rai gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020
Dr. Rai on delta surge: “This really is a disease of the unvaccinated”

Latest News

Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs
Free cream puffs for COVID-19 vaccinations at Wisconsin State Fair
Brown County DA: Reports made to clergy abuse inquiry have potential to be prosecuted
Packers Family Night crowd (file)
Things to know for the Packers Family Night scrimmage
Notice of Suspension of Voter Registration postcard (Wisconsin Elections Commission image)
Wisconsin deactivates 205,000 voter registrations