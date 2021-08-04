ANOTHER SUNNY, BUT SMOKY SKY...

Areas near and north of Highway 10 continue to be under an Air Quality Alert at least until noon. Widespread wildfire smoke is creating plenty of air pollution. Folks with respiratory and cardiac health concerns should limit their time outside. Unfortunately, this wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through tonight, so don’t be surprised if the Wisconsin DNR extends their Air Quality Alert again.

A belt of high pressure across the Midwest is deflecting rain and storms away from us for now. It’s probably going to be dry today with lots of smoky sunshine. Temperatures will be toasty warm this afternoon, rising into the low to middle 80s. You’ll also notice a little bit of humidity, but it won’t be overly thick.

The forecast becomes more unsettled from tomorrow night through Sunday night... Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days. While the risk of severe weather is LOW, a few stronger storms may arrive towards the end of the weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lingering haze and wildfire smoke. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Smoky sun fades. Increasing clouds. Thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Isolated afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms arrive late. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

