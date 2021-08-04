ANOTHER SUNNY, BUT SMOKY SKY...

Although an air quality alert is not in effect any longer, our air quality still remains unhealthy for some. Folks with respiratory and cardiac health concerns should limit their time outside Widespread wildfire smoke is creating air pollution. Unfortunately, this wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through tonight.

A belt of high pressure across the Midwest is deflecting rain and storms away from us for now. It will be a dry afternoon with lots of smoky sunshine. Temperatures will be toasty warm this afternoon, rising into the low to middle 80s. You’ll also notice a little bit of humidity, but it won’t be overly sticky.

The forecast becomes more unsettled from tomorrow night through Sunday night... Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days. While the risk of severe weather is LOW, a few stronger storms may arrive towards the end of the weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lingering haze and wildfire smoke. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Smoky sun fades. Increasing clouds. Storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Isolated storms possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Partly cloudy. Scattered storms, mostly late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Morning storms. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85

