Advocate Aurora Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Advocate Aurora Health will require employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

This applies to the system’s 75,000 employees in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The decision comes as other health care providers and organizations implement similar vaccination requirements for staff and amid the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

Advocate Aurora says inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations have “increased five-fold” over the past three weeks. They’re experiencing positive case numbers not seen since January.

“We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh told team members Wednesday in a video. “The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.”

There will be limited exceptions for specific religious or medical reasons.

UW Health also announced Wednesday that it would require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

