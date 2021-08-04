1 evaluated for smoke inhalation after fire damages 2 Algoma homes

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a fire in Algoma early Tuesday afternoon caused one person to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to Algoma Fire and Rescue, crews were called to a fire at Kirkland and Arlington Avenue in Algoma at about 1 p.m.

Before crews arrived, officials say dispatch told them the fire had already spread to a neighboring building, and mutual aid was then requested from Kewaunee, Casco, Luxemburg and Southern Door fire departments.

In addition, Kewaunee Rescue was asked to respond and help with firefighter rehab due to a primary ambulance being out on a medical call at the time of the fire, and temperatures at the time were quite warm.

When crews arrived, they found both buildings were severely damaged by the fire.

Eventually, the flames were brought under control, and crews left at about 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

No major firefighter injuries were reported, and although one person was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, officials say the victim was not hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fire officials did not immediately provide a dollar amount for a damage estimate.

In addition to the departments who assisted the Algoma Fire and Rescue team, officials would also like to thank area businesses and citizens who gave food and water to the crews.

