WILDFIRE SMOKE LINGERS ACROSS WISCONSIN

You may smell some smoke today... Wildfire smoke is drifting into Wisconsin from large blazes in western Canada. The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory until noon. Children, the elderly and people with lung or heart disease should limit their time outside. Even though this advisory expires at noon, don’t be surprised if the smoky sunshine continues through the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, warmer air rotating around high pressure, will boost today’s high temperatures into the lower 80s. While it’s going to be a little warmer than yesterday, the humidity won’t be all that thick. However, even without deep moisture across the area, some unstable air near the Upper Michigan border may spark a couple garden variety thunderstorms this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely heading into the weekend and early next week. Some storms late Sunday may be on the strong side... Otherwise, looks for some hot weather early next week, as highs climb almost up to 90 degrees.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. A bit warmer. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Smoke lingers. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. Humidity increases. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very warm and humid. Thunder at NIGHT? HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms arrive late. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Storms end early. Decreasing clouds. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89

