What Packers rookie CB Eric Stokes learned about Davante Adams

Packers CB Eric Stokes jogs off at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay on August 2.
Packers CB Eric Stokes jogs off at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay on August 2.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers first round pick Eric Stokes is getting work with the no. 1 defense with Kevin King missing practice due to a hamstring injury but that also means he’s had to cover the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams.

“The first time I was going against [Davante Adams], I was like I’m [going to] see what this 99 on madden about,” Stokes told the media on Tuesday. “When he and (Aaron) Rodgers beat me. I just looked and I was like ‘He’s a 99 for a reason’.”

Adams is coming off a standout season in 2020 after he led the league in receptions per game, yards per game and touchdowns per game. In 16 games, he scored 20 touchdowns.

Adams was recently was given a perfect 99 rating in Madden 22 and awarded a pair of Madden 99 Club gold Jordan brand cleats.

Stokes, 22, was drafted 29th overall of the 2021 NFL draft out of Georgia. Stokes who is known for his speed, ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the Bulldogs’ Pro Day in March. But running is one thing and covering is another.

“(I) just moved on. I’m [going to] learn how to get up there with him and just continue to ask questions, don’t be scared to go up against him. [Davante Adams] is the best WR in the game. I am trying to learn everything I can from him. you can’t be afraid to mess up,” Stokes said.

The Packers will be back at Ray Nitschke Field for practice on Thursday at 10:10 A.M. Then the team will practice inside Lambeau Field for Family Night on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

