U.S. Venture Open cancels dinner, celebrity guest Charlize Theron due to COVID-19 concerns

The welcome reception and golfing are still on as planned
Golfers tee off at the 2019 U.S. Venture Open.
Golfers tee off at the 2019 U.S. Venture Open.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Citing concerns about the rise in COVID-19 infections in the area, U.S. Venture Open organizers say celebrity guest Charlize Theron won’t be in attendance for the fundraising event in August, and they’re canceling their dinner program following the charity golf outing.

Organizers say the welcome reception and the golf outing are still on as planned, since these are outdoors. People at the event will be asked to wear masks whenever they go indoors.

There will still be an auction, but it’s being moved entirely online. Auction items are available for bids now.

The U.S. Venture Open raises money for local non-profits and programs that fight poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. This year’s golf outing is on August 11. Details about the event and previous grant recipients can be found here.

A letter from U.S. Venture Open organizers reads in part, “While we understand and share in your disappointment that dinner will not proceed as planned, U.S. Venture has consistently followed CDC guidance in order to protect the health and well-being of our customers, team members, and community partners throughout the pandemic.”

The CDC Covid Data Tracker on Tuesday said there is “substantial” spread of the COVID-19 virus in Brown County and neighboring Outagamie and Calumet counties and “high” spread in Shawano County based on the increasing percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive.

As of Monday, the state Department of Health Services said 49.7% of Brown County’s population is fully vaccinated, including 61.5% of adults.

