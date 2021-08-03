Advertisement

State senator Larson out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Barnes

FILE - Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of...
FILE - Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention in Lake Delton, Wis., in this Friday, June 6, 2014, file photo. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson is withdrawing from the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate and throwing his support behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Larson, from Milwaukee, is up for re-election next year in the state Senate, but did not indicate what path he will take politically.

Larson hasn’t been able to raise the amount of funds he was likely hoping for with $20,000 cash on hand at the end of June. He reported raising $51,000 during the second quarter. 

The two-term Republican incumbent, Ron Johnson, has not yet indicated whether he’s going to run again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Manitowoc County deputies say alcohol and speeding appear to be factors in a crash into St....
Car crashes into school, driver arrested for OWI
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Republican expands 2020 election investigation
Wisconsin Republican chairman stepping down ahead of midterm elections
Wisconsin Capitol in Madison
Wisconsin Republicans fail to override veto and end unemployment aid
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot