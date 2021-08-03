Resuming mission to honor area veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After a nearly two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Old Glory Honor Flight is ready to resume its mission later this month.

August is important for the non-profit organization, with a number of fundraisers taking place and a flight to Washington D.C. scheduled for the 31st.

For Old Glory Honor Flight staff, the journey to resume its mission of honoring veterans has been long-awaited.

“Excitement is in the air that’s for sure, but it’s been awhile, I’m feeling like we’re a little rusty but we’ll get back at it, the last flight that we did was a double flight back in the fall of 2019,” says Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director.

With the last flight taking place pre-pandemic, Mission 54 will mark a new era for Old Glory, with veterans required to wear a mask at the airport, on the plane and at Arlington National Cemetery.

In addition, MacDonald says the vets will also be required to reveal their vaccine status.

“We’re asked the questions, if people are vaccinated great, they’ll have their proof, for those that aren’t, which is a small percentage, they’ll get their PCR test within 72 hours of going on the flight and then of course if they’re showing any type of symptoms they won’t be eligible to go but we’ll get them out to D.C. as soon as we’re able,” explains MacDonald.

MacDonald says a second flight is scheduled for September 15th, and a third one in October, although that one remains up in the air depending on the state of the pandemic.

And sadly, the planned Return to Korea in late October, originally scheduled for June 2020, is cancelled.

“We figured we could reschedule it, so we kind of kept bumping it back and bumping it back and we were hopeful that we’d still be able to do it, but the reality is we’re just not able, Korea just isn’t in a position to accept folks and without a two week quarantine there’s just no way we can do that and certainly traveling with our 80-plus year old guys it’s just not a reality,” says MacDonald.

But in just over three weeks, a trip to Washington D.C, is, where 100 veterans will see the memorials built in their honor.

“There are veterans from the Korean War and from Vietnam and from al across Northeast Wisconsin, so they’re excited, we’re excited, and we just can’t wait to get back at it,” says MacDonald.

There are a number of fundraisers being held this month to support Old Glory Honor Flight, including the 1st annual Patriotic Picnic at Fox Cities Stadium on August 28th.

Details on that event, and others can be found at https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.