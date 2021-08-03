Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects

TOWN OF NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to graffiti and stinging insects around the playground equipment, community members are being asked to stay away from Keating Park.

According to the Town of Neenah, they are in touch with exterminators to get rid of the stinging insects.

You’re asked to avoid the play equipment for a couple of days in order for crews to do extermination work.

In addition, officials say the graffiti will be removed once the stinging insects are taken care of.

