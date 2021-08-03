Report: Raptors sign former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement to sign former Wisconsin Badger star Sam Dekker, who played the last two seasons in Europe, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is only partially guaranteed and Dekker will compete for a spot in training camp, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

Dekker, a Sheboygan native, was formerly the 19th pick to the Houston Rockets in 2015 after a promising run at Wisconsin, but failed to make an impression at the pro level. Dekker bounced between four teams in four seasons, and found himself having to continue his career overseas in the Turkish League.

