Advertisement

Report: Raptors sign former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker

Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday,...
Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement to sign former Wisconsin Badger star Sam Dekker, who played the last two seasons in Europe, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is only partially guaranteed and Dekker will compete for a spot in training camp, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

Dekker, a Sheboygan native, was formerly the 19th pick to the Houston Rockets in 2015 after a promising run at Wisconsin, but failed to make an impression at the pro level. Dekker bounced between four teams in four seasons, and found himself having to continue his career overseas in the Turkish League.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Manitowoc County deputies say alcohol and speeding appear to be factors in a crash into St....
Car crashes into school, driver arrested for OWI
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the...
Brewers put Josh Hader on COVID-19 list after positive test
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur
Packers Training Camp Practice 5 Recap
Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith practices on Monday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.
Preston Smith explains why he took a pay cut to stay in Green Bay
Packers Family Night crowd (file)
Things to know for the Packers Family Night scrimmage