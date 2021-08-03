Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded in Tennessee workplace shooting; gunman dead

The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.
The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business and was later fatally shot by police.

Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets the suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

Aaron said the suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers.

Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June.

His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects

Latest News

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge
Appleton celebrates National Night Out
Appleton celebrates National Night Out
Fox Valley Technical College (WBAY file photo)
Interview: A look at Fox Valley Tech’s wildland firefighter program
In the Fox Valley region, more than 30 exchange students have already been matched with families
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in...
Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple