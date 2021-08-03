Advertisement

Neville Public Museum receives exhibit award

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neville Public Museum in Green Bay has received the 2021 Museum Exhibit Award for its renovated ‘Generations Gallery.’

The award comes from the Wisconsin Historical Society, and recognizes institutions with an annual operating budget exceeding $50,000.

Museum officials say the gallery uses displays of local history using a dig pit, artifact drawers and historic film segments.

Museum officials say the gallery is only one of the many things which were recently upgraded.

“After 37 years, we now have the flexibility within the space to do rotations. So our art section has already gone through one rotation. Our people section has just rotated out. So we wanted to make sure we represented our community. Our community was telling us ‘its been here, we appreciate it but we want to see a change,” said Beth Kowalski-Lemke, the Executive Director for the Neville Public Museum.

The museum collected and preserved artifacts for the exhibit for more than a century.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects

Latest News

Packers training camp day 6
Packers Training Camp #6 Recap
3 Brilliant Minutes: Looking back on July weather in northeast Wisconsin
3 Brilliant Minutes: A look back at July weather
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Fond du Lac homeowners looking for Army veteran
Fond du Lac homeowners looking for Army veteran