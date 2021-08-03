Advertisement

Mile of Music promoters recommend masking during indoor events

Mile of Music
Mile of Music(WBAY Staff)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just days away from the return of Mile of Music to downtown Appleton.

The event also comes amid growing concern over the Delta Variant, and a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in our area.

As thousands of people descend on places like Jones Park, starting Thursday for Mile of Music, recommendations are also being made by promoters to mask up and at some inside venues, it will be required.

“We really recommend that people wear face coverings at the indoor venues. It’s up to each individual indoor venue who are independently owned to decide if they want to require that or not. Right now only a few of them are requiring it, the Fox Cities PAC, the Lawrence Memorial Chapel,” said Founder Dave Willems.

The event typically draws thousands of people from across the state, and artists from across the country with an emphasis on original music.

For downtown businesses, the weekend is one of the biggest of the year.

Willems added, “This year about 50-55 percent of the sets that are being played over the course of the festival, about 700 live music sets will be outside and that’s up from a typically year of about 25 percent.”

The event has about 20 outside events and 15 indoor ones, mostly bars, and promoters are encouraging those hosting, to take steps to prevent over-crowding.

Jennifer Stephany of Appleton Downtown, INC said, “A lot of the outdoor venues of course are becoming kind of that main focus. They do have some restrictions on occupancy and the venues and that should help control that as well. Obviously, we will have masks available for folks who would really like them and trying to make everyone comfortable.”

The four day event wraps up Sunday, with a special preview concert Wednesday night for Mile of Music badge-holders.

Otherwise, all shows are free.

