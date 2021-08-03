Advertisement

Mile of Music back on after pandemic detour

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a festival music lovers are excited to have back this year: Mile of Music in Appleton starts Thursday.

Mile of Music 8 features 150 artists performing at different venues along a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton. Organizers plan to have more and larger outdoor venues this year. Nearly all of the performances are free.

Go to mileofmusic.com for a list of artists and venues.

