Madison, Dane County require employees to be vaccinated

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - City and county employees in Madison and Dane County will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. City and county leaders announced the move Tuesday and cited the spread of the coronavirus delta variant around the country.

Employees who can’t prove vaccination will have to be tested weekly.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that city and county employees and all visitors will also have to wear masks inside city and county buildings.

Coronavirus cases in the city and county have gone up 111% in recent weeks, but hospitalizations and deaths have stayed stable. Dane County’s vaccination rate of nearly 70 percent is highest in the state.

