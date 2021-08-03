LOOK FOR MORE SMOKY SUNSHINE ON WEDNESDAY

The smoky haze continues tonight due to wildfires in western Canada and the U-S. Due to the elevated air pollution, children, the elderly, and people with lung or heart disease should limit their time outside. An air quality advisory across the northern half of Wisconsin is extended into Wednesday.

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s NORTH with lower 60s elsewhere. It is slightly humid, and patchy fog could develop as we cool down tonight. On Wednesday, you can expect another day of smoky sunshine. Highs will bump into the middle 80s and the humidity will climb a little as well. Clouds will increase on Thursday, and by the afternoon, spotty storms could develop northwest of the Fox Valley. Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely heading on Friday with lower storm coverage on Saturday. Another round of more widespread thunderstorms is expected on Sunday. Some storms late Sunday may be on the strong side. Otherwise, look for some hot, muggy weather early next week... as highs climb to near 90 degrees.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Smoke lingers. Patchy fog late. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. Humidity increases. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Very warm and humid. PM storms NORTHWEST. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Spotty storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Partly cloudy. Scattered storms... some could be strong. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Storms end early. Decreasing clouds. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 86

