Legislative committee: UW System virus moves need our OK

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Republican-controlled legislative committee has blocked the University of Wisconsin System from taking several steps to fight coronavirus without its approval.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the committee’s move comes as university officials in Madison are weighing a campuswide mask mandate and expanded testing requirements for people who haven’t been vaccinated.

It also comes as the delta variant is sending daily virus cases upward in Wisconsin and around the U.S. The vote by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules came without a formal meeting or public comment.

It requires the UW System to submit any plans for COVID-19 policies to the committee as emergency rules within 30 days - or else drop mandates for any such measures, the State Journal reported.

