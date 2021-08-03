Advertisement

Interview: A look at Fox Valley Tech’s wildland firefighter program

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wildfires are continuing to burn across multiple western states, and firefighters who trained in northeast Wisconsin are on the front lines, putting their Fox Valley Technical College education to work.

The college offers a program aimed specifically for wildland firefighting.

You can catch the interview with Jon Kellermann, an instructor for Wildland Fire and Natural Resources above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects

Latest News

Appleton celebrates National Night Out
Appleton celebrates National Night Out
In the Fox Valley region, more than 30 exchange students have already been matched with families
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Appleton officer awarded Medal of Valor after being stabbed, assaulted outside police station
Appleton officer awarded Medal of Valor after being stabbed, assaulted outside police station
Video shows Appleton Police Lt. Ty West being confronted by an armed man outside the police...
Appleton officer awarded Medal of Valor after being stabbed, assaulted outside police station