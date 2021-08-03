Interview: A look at Fox Valley Tech’s wildland firefighter program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wildfires are continuing to burn across multiple western states, and firefighters who trained in northeast Wisconsin are on the front lines, putting their Fox Valley Technical College education to work.

The college offers a program aimed specifically for wildland firefighting.

You can catch the interview with Jon Kellermann, an instructor for Wildland Fire and Natural Resources above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.