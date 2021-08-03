Advertisement

Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. - The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is leading a review of the 2020 presidential election says a very thorough examination of the election is warranted, but the purpose of the investigation is not to overturn the results.

Retired Justice Michael Gableman made his comments Sunday on WISN-TV’s “Upfront.”

It was one of the first times he’s spoken publicly about the review backed by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Gableman said he wants to look into election concerns so people can have confidence that their vote counts.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos that Gableman would lead the election investigation during the state’s Republican convention in June.

A few days later, it was revealed that Vos plans to may Gableman $44,000 to lead the investigation of the 2020 presidential election results. As reported, Assembly officials released a contract between Vos and Gableman that would pay the former state Supreme Court Justice $11,000 per month between July and October.

